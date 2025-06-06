Paige DeSorbo reveals shocking truth of ex Craig Conover's behavior

New York, New York - Bravo star Paige DeSorbo spilled the tea on her ex Craig Conover's past behavior as the explosive Summer House season 9 reunion came to a close.

Bravo star Paige DeSorbo (r.) spilled the tea on her ex Craig Conover's past behavior as the explosive Summer House season 9 reunion came to a close. © Collage: Rodin Eckenroth & Maya Dehlin Spach / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Wednesday's episode saw the 32-year-old shed more light on her three-year relationship with Craig, which came to an end last fall.

Host Andy Cohen pressed Paige on the infamous rumors that her 36-year-old ex was kicked out of her co-stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's wedding in 2021.

Paige had not previously confirmed the gossip, but Kyle did so during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier this year.

During the reunion, however, Paige made it clear that Craig was "asked not to return" to the wedding celebrations hosted at Amanda's parents' home.

The podcast host further claimed that the Southern Charm star was "belligerently drunk" and "causing a scene" that day."

"He was kicking tables. He was yelling at people," she explained, adding, "He acted like an entitled brat at the wedding, and he was an embarrassment."

Paige further alleged that her ex refused to apologize to Amanda's parents, and Craig has continued to publicly deny that he was explicitly kicked out, telling Us Weekly in June 2024 that it "didn't happen" and that the rumors "hurt [his] feelings."

But the wedding drama wasn't the only tea about Paige and Craig's relationship to come out of reunion night, as The Hills star Kristin Cavallari also dropped a new bombshell about some "overlap" between her romance with Craig and the start of his relationship with Paige!