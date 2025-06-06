Paige DeSorbo reveals shocking truth of ex Craig Conover's behavior
New York, New York - Bravo star Paige DeSorbo spilled the tea on her ex Craig Conover's past behavior as the explosive Summer House season 9 reunion came to a close.
Wednesday's episode saw the 32-year-old shed more light on her three-year relationship with Craig, which came to an end last fall.
Host Andy Cohen pressed Paige on the infamous rumors that her 36-year-old ex was kicked out of her co-stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's wedding in 2021.
Paige had not previously confirmed the gossip, but Kyle did so during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier this year.
During the reunion, however, Paige made it clear that Craig was "asked not to return" to the wedding celebrations hosted at Amanda's parents' home.
The podcast host further claimed that the Southern Charm star was "belligerently drunk" and "causing a scene" that day."
"He was kicking tables. He was yelling at people," she explained, adding, "He acted like an entitled brat at the wedding, and he was an embarrassment."
Paige further alleged that her ex refused to apologize to Amanda's parents, and Craig has continued to publicly deny that he was explicitly kicked out, telling Us Weekly in June 2024 that it "didn't happen" and that the rumors "hurt [his] feelings."
But the wedding drama wasn't the only tea about Paige and Craig's relationship to come out of reunion night, as The Hills star Kristin Cavallari also dropped a new bombshell about some "overlap" between her romance with Craig and the start of his relationship with Paige!
Reality stars drop new bombshells about Paige and Craig's relationship
On Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kristin confirmed that her friendship with Craig turned into something more "for two seconds."
As for why the romance fizzled, the 38-year-old spilled that once she saw photos of him and Paige hanging out, "I very politely excused myself from the situation."
This revelation led Paige's Summer House co-star Lindsay Hubbard to drop another secret – she had given Paige a "heads up" about this alleged overlap, and Craig did not react well.
"Remember when Craig screamed at me for hours at Summer House because I gave Paige the heads up about this situation… and here we are, the truth bomb," Lindsay wrote via Instagram.
"So glad Paige is not with a Pathy anymore!"
It's safe to say that Summer House vs. Southern Charm may now be a proper war over at Bravo, as the Hamptons crew has not been shy about sharing their criticisms of Craig post-breakup.
But in the biggest bombshell of them all, Paige announced on Thursday that she would not be returning to Summer House for season 10, leaving her future in reality TV uncertain.
Cover photo: Collage: Rodin Eckenroth & Maya Dehlin Spach / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP