Demi Lovato belts out some bangers and flaunts fit figure on 33rd birthday
Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato rang in her 33rd birthday with a wicked karaoke night!
The proud Leo dropped footage from her musical birthday celebrations on Wednesday via Instagram.
Demi's photo dump first featured the singer in a feathered, black jacket and matching shades as she smiled next to her glamorous, two-tiered cake adorned in pink-and-white icing.
The Heart Attack artist was also filmed flaunting her powerful vocal abilities during karaoke while singing Golden from KPop Demon Hunters, Defying Gravity from Wicked, and Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
More images showed Demi's husband, Jutes, enjoying her set and the pop star baring her toned abs in a zebra-print bandeau top and sleek black pants combo.
She gushed in the caption, "what can i say, i'm a Leo," – and she certainly let her voice roar that evening!
The Confident singer kicked off her birthday season with a surprise appearance at the Jonas Brothers' MetLife Stadium tour stop, where she performed songs from Camp Rock with the boy band.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ddlovato