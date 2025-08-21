Demi Lovato belts out some bangers and flaunts fit figure on 33rd birthday

What can she say, she's a Leo! Demi Lovato celebrated her 33rd birthday with friends, a teeny top, cake, and karaoke tunes – including Defying Gravity.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato rang in her 33rd birthday with a wicked karaoke night!

Demi Lovato celebrated her birthday with her loved ones – and some karaoke!  © Screenshot/Instagram/@ddlovato

The proud Leo dropped footage from her musical birthday celebrations on Wednesday via Instagram.

Demi's photo dump first featured the singer in a feathered, black jacket and matching shades as she smiled next to her glamorous, two-tiered cake adorned in pink-and-white icing.

The Heart Attack artist was also filmed flaunting her powerful vocal abilities during karaoke while singing Golden from KPop Demon Hunters, Defying Gravity from Wicked, and Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

More images showed Demi's husband, Jutes, enjoying her set and the pop star baring her toned abs in a zebra-print bandeau top and sleek black pants combo.

She gushed in the caption, "what can i say, i'm a Leo," – and she certainly let her voice roar that evening!

The Confident singer kicked off her birthday season with a surprise appearance at the Jonas Brothers' MetLife Stadium tour stop, where she performed songs from Camp Rock with the boy band.

