Demi Lovato gets candid about how daddy issues led to child stardom
Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato got candid about growing up in the spotlight and her new documentary on child stars!
The 31-year-old pop star spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her new project, Child Star, and touched on the effects her tough childhood had on her groundbreaking success.
Demi tearfully shared, "I think part of me always thought that if I made it in the industry that I would get the love from my birth dad that I didn't have."
They continued, "And he was troubled, and I think I always chased success because I knew it would put me in his line of sight again, and it would make him proud of me."
Demi, who's been honest about her mental health struggles, explained, "I've dealt with those daddy issues. I don't need the industry as much as I once did, and I'm proud of myself for getting here."
The Heart Attack hitmaker's buzzy doc will feature fellow child stars such as Keenan Thompson and Drew Barrymore, who will detail the highs and lows of child stardom following the controversial Nickelodeon docuseries, Quiet on Set.
Will Demi Lovato ever tour again?
When it comes to music, the Stone Cold singer revealed that after completing their Holy Fvck tour in 2022, they may put a pause on hitting the road.
Demi didn't give specific reasons why tour life may be over for her, but she explained, "It takes a toll on your body; I'm not 15 anymore."
She still plans on making more hits, though, and she even debuted a new collaboration with Grupo Firme titled Chula on Thursday.
