Demi Lovato gets candid about how daddy issues led to child stardom

Los Angeles, California - Demi Lovato got candid about growing up in the spotlight and her new documentary on child stars!

Demi Lovato spilled on her next documentary, Child Star, and how searching for her birth dad led to her fame. © Screenshot/Instagram/@ddlovato

The 31-year-old pop star spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her new project, Child Star, and touched on the effects her tough childhood had on her groundbreaking success.

Demi tearfully shared, "I think part of me always thought that if I made it in the industry that I would get the love from my birth dad that I didn't have."

They continued, "And he was troubled, and I think I always chased success because I knew it would put me in his line of sight again, and it would make him proud of me."

Demi, who's been honest about her mental health struggles, explained, "I've dealt with those daddy issues. I don't need the industry as much as I once did, and I'm proud of myself for getting here."

The Heart Attack hitmaker's buzzy doc will feature fellow child stars such as Keenan Thompson and Drew Barrymore, who will detail the highs and lows of child stardom following the controversial Nickelodeon docuseries, Quiet on Set.

