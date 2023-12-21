Did Mariah Carey split from boyfriend Bryan Tanaka?

New York, New York - Singer Mariah Carey appears to be entering 2024 as a single gal after reports that she and her longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have split!

Are Mariah Carey (l.) and longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka (r.) over? © Collage: CHARLEY GALLAY & BENNETT RAGLIN/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The holidays aren't looking that jolly for the 54-year-old Queen of Christmas.

According to Page Six, Mariah has called it quits with the backup dancer after seven years together.

The pair's 14-year age gap allegedly contributed to the breakup, as a source dished to the outlet that the split happened due to Tanaka wanting to have kids.

Per the insider, "He wants to have a family. That's not where she is at."

The All I Want for Christmas crooner is mom to 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon while Tanaka has no children of his own.

The former couple first sparked breakup rumors last month as the dancer was noticeably absent from the Vision of Love singer's Merry Christmas One and All tour.

Eyebrows were further raised when Mariah was spotted taking her yearly trip to Aspen without Tanaka.