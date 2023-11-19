Kim Kardashian jingles all the way at Mariah Carey concert

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian kicked off the holiday season with her two daughters at Mariah Carey's Christmas show.

Kim Kardashian took her twins North and Chicago West (r) to see Mariah Carey's Christmas concert in LA. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

Jingle all the way!

On Friday evening, the 43-year-old reality star got her Christmas wish early as she enjoyed the Grammy-winner's Merry Christmas One And All! show, which she shared glimpses of via her Instagram story.

Kim and her daughters North and Chicago West were bundled up in faux fur looks as they enjoyed the concert, with the first post highlighting Mariah singing her iconic track, All I Want for Christmas Is You.

"Legendary!!! @mariahcarey," the SKIMs mogul captioned the clip.

Kim's footage also featured a sweet selfie video with her youngest daughter, who fell asleep during the show while rocking a pair of shades as she rested in her mom's arms.

Meanwhile, North seemingly had a blast, as the 10-year-old was seen with her friend dancing in the background to the song Sleigh Ride.

Kim also caught a similar mommy-daughter moment between Mariah and her daughter Monroe, who made a surprise appearance on stage with a guitar solo.