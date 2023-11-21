Khloé Kardashian drops sweet snaps with Mariah Carey: "The Queen of Christmas!"

The Kardashians are starting to feel the Christmas spirit! Khloé Kardashian has shared more pics from the family's time at Mariah Carey's festive concert.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has given fans more footage from her family's night out at Mariah Carey's Christmas concert.

The Kardashian family made some festive memories at Mariah Carey's (c) Christmas show.
The Kardashian family made some festive memories at Mariah Carey's (c) Christmas show.  © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Monday, the 39-year-old Good American founder was still feeling the Christmas spirit after attending Mariah's Merry Christmas One And All! show.

The photo dump KoKo dropped via Instagram first featured a group shot of the Always Be My Baby songstress posing with the Kardashians backstage.

Khloé, her daughter True, and niece Dream stood next to Mariah's daughter Monroe and her friend, while Kim Kardashian was all smiles with her daughters North and Chicago West and mom Kris Jenner.

Jennifer Lopez gets loud in sexy Vegas fits with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez gets loud in sexy Vegas fits with Ben Affleck

"The Queen of Christmas!!!! For the little girls very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey!!" she began in the caption.

"We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!"

Amid the carousel of snaps were pics of KoKo taking selfies with her nieces and daughter, plus the momager during the festive concert.

Kim also documented Mariah's show on her Instagram stories, which included a cute clip of Chicago sleeping in her arms.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

More on Khloé Kardashian: