Diddy accused of violent rape in latest horrific sex assault lawsuit

Los Angeles, California - A woman who alleges Sean "Diddy" Combs drugged and violently raped her, filming the assault so he could sell the horrific footage, said Tuesday she was suing the rapper .

Sean "Diddy" Combs is being sued by Thalia Graves for an alleged sexual assault that took place in 2001. © Collage: Angela WEISS / AFP & Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Thalia Graves held a tearful press conference in Los Angeles, in which she said the emotional and mental pain from the 2001 attack remains with her.



The 54-year-old Combs was indicted last week on three criminal counts that allege he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

A spate of separate lawsuits, now including Graves's, in the last year have painted the picture of a serial predator, sparking a massive fall from grace for the hip hop star.

"It goes beyond just physical harm caused by and during the assault. It's a pain that reaches into your very core of who you are, and leaves emotional scars that will never be fully healed," she told reporters.

"I've had PTSD, depression and anxiety. I'm emotionally scarred. It has been hard for me to trust others, to form healthy relationships, or even feel safe in my own skin."

"Flashbacks, nightmares and intrusive thoughts make me feel like it's a constant struggle."