Danity Kane's Dawn Richard accuses Diddy of sexual assault and battery

Los Angeles, California - Former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard has accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual assault and battery in a new lawsuit!

Danity Kane's Dawn Richard (r.) is suing Sean "Diddy" Combs for sexual assault and battery. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Hopefully, the 54-year-old music executive has a first-aid kit handy as Dawn Richard has hit Diddy with a new suit, per TMZ.



According to the outlet, the 41-year-old singer alleged that not only did Combs sexually abuse her, but she also witnessed the Bad Boy founder assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

The Been a While artist claims that Diddy once broke into her dressing room and began groping her breasts and butt.

Per the lawsuit, in another incident, Richard alleges Combs greeted her in his underwear at his Miami home after he forced her to come over.

When she asked him to put on clothes, the Last Night artist purportedly refused and yelled, "This is my f**king house!"