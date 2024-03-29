Diddy hits golf course with daughters after raids over sex trafficking allegations

Miami, Florida - Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs spent time with his daughters as he faces an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Diddy made a rare public appearance with his twin daughters in Miami after his homes were raided by Homeland Security Investigations. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Thursday, the 54-year-old Bad Boy founder was captured having a family outing with his twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila.



The trio were photographed at the Top Golf in Miami Gardens, where Diddy flashed a peace sign in the viral pics.

The Mo' Money Mo' Problems artist sported a black and purple velour tracksuit with black shades, while his 17-year-old twins matched in black leggings and cropped jackets.

The sighting comes after the music mogul's Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by Homeland Security Investigations on Monday.

The searches were a follow-up to the numerous sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against Combs recently. The Last Night hitmaker has affirmed his innocence amid the allegations.

"There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," Combs' attorney Aaron Dyer said in a statement.