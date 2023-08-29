Doja Cat snaps at fans again over creepy Demons cover art: "F**kin p**sies"
Los Angeles, California - Doja Cat shared cover art for her next single Demons, which is set to drop Friday, and Instagram users are both creeped out and hyped.
Doja Cat's latest single Demons will be released on Friday, and she gave fans a taste of what's to come.
Last week, she teased the upcoming release with a silhouette pic adorned with devil horns and the date "9.1.23" in the caption.
Then, late Monday, the Need to Know singer shared the cover art for the upcoming song, and she is definitely leaning into her dark side.
The new cover art features Doja Cat in full black body paint "defying gravity" by walking on the ceiling above a living room, with "Demons" written into a beige rug.
Instagram reacted quickly and passionately, with more than 787,000 liking the post.
Yet, it's made some fans fearful, and Doja Cat didn't take the critcism lightly.
Doja Cat's new cover art may have lost her some more followers
After the Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat shared her Demons cover art, the majority of fans were excited. One wrote, "If it's anything like Paint The Town Red then I’m hyped." Another gushed over Doja's latest creepy stunt, saying, "She’s a piece of art. A freaking artwork."
Spotify commented with creeped-out eye emojis, while Amazon Music wrote, "WE’RE SHAKING."
Still, a few Instagram users declared they'd be unfollowing her ASAP, writing things like, "I'm unfollowing you, you’re taking it too far!"
Since Doja Cat returned to music with her singles Attention and Paint the Town Red, she's sparked some drama. The artist lost thousands of followers after dissing her fans' nickname "Kittenz," though she claimed to find it "freeing."
She seemed to add to the fan bashing again in her Instagram stories in the early hours of Tuesday. Doja Cat clapped back at criticisms of her latest creepy cover art, writing, "Y'all so b**chmade you probably couldn't make it through an episode of Goosbumps, f**kin p**sies."
Doja Cat's newest single Demons drops Friday, and its music video will reportedly feature actor Christina Ricci.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/dojacat