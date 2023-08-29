Doja Cat snaps at fans again over creepy Demons cover art: "F**kin p**sies"

Doja Cats latest single Demons is set to drop Friday and Instagram users are creeped out by the cover art

By Jamie Grasse

Los Angeles, California - Doja Cat shared cover art for her next single Demons, which is set to drop Friday, and Instagram users are both creeped out and hyped.

Doja Cat took to Instagram to share creepy cover art for her new single Demons, which comes out Friday.
Doja Cat took to Instagram to share creepy cover art for her new single Demons, which comes out Friday.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/dojacat

Doja Cat's latest single Demons will be released on Friday, and she gave fans a taste of what's to come.

Last week, she teased the upcoming release with a silhouette pic adorned with devil horns and the date "9.1.23" in the caption.

Then, late Monday, the Need to Know singer shared the cover art for the upcoming song, and she is definitely leaning into her dark side.

Is Kylie Jenner ditching cosmetics to compete with Kim Kardashian's fashion brand?
Kylie Jenner Is Kylie Jenner ditching cosmetics to compete with Kim Kardashian's fashion brand?

The new cover art features Doja Cat in full black body paint "defying gravity" by walking on the ceiling above a living room, with "Demons" written into a beige rug.

Instagram reacted quickly and passionately, with more than 787,000 liking the post.

Yet, it's made some fans fearful, and Doja Cat didn't take the critcism lightly.

Doja Cat's new cover art may have lost her some more followers

Doja Cat mocked followers for being scared of her art.
Doja Cat mocked followers for being scared of her art.  © Screenshot/Instagram/Doja Cat

After the Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat shared her Demons cover art, the majority of fans were excited. One wrote, "If it's anything like Paint The Town Red then I’m hyped." Another gushed over Doja's latest creepy stunt, saying, "She’s a piece of art. A freaking artwork."

Spotify commented with creeped-out eye emojis, while Amazon Music wrote, "WE’RE SHAKING."

Still, a few Instagram users declared they'd be unfollowing her ASAP, writing things like, "I'm unfollowing you, you’re taking it too far!"

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner bond with Meghan Markle's mom at LA charity event
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner bond with Meghan Markle's mom at LA charity event

Since Doja Cat returned to music with her singles Attention and Paint the Town Red, she's sparked some drama. The artist lost thousands of followers after dissing her fans' nickname "Kittenz," though she claimed to find it "freeing."

She seemed to add to the fan bashing again in her Instagram stories in the early hours of Tuesday. Doja Cat clapped back at criticisms of her latest creepy cover art, writing, "Y'all so b**chmade you probably couldn't make it through an episode of Goosbumps, f**kin p**sies."

Doja Cat's newest single Demons drops Friday, and its music video will reportedly feature actor Christina Ricci.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/dojacat

More on Celebrities: