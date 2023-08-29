Doja Cat snaps at fans again over creepy Demons cover art: "F**kin p**sies"

Los Angeles, California - Doja Cat shared cover art for her next single Demons, which is set to drop Friday, and Instagram users are both creeped out and hyped.

Doja Cat took to Instagram to share creepy cover art for her new single Demons, which comes out Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/dojacat

Doja Cat's latest single Demons will be released on Friday, and she gave fans a taste of what's to come.



Last week, she teased the upcoming release with a silhouette pic adorned with devil horns and the date "9.1.23" in the caption.

Then, late Monday, the Need to Know singer shared the cover art for the upcoming song, and she is definitely leaning into her dark side.

The new cover art features Doja Cat in full black body paint "defying gravity" by walking on the ceiling above a living room, with "Demons" written into a beige rug.

Instagram reacted quickly and passionately, with more than 787,000 liking the post.

Yet, it's made some fans fearful, and Doja Cat didn't take the critcism lightly.