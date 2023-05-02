Doja Cat wins the 2023 Met Gala with tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's cat!

New York, New York - Meow! Doja Cat made her Met Gala debut Monday night and it was one to remember, as the star paid tribute to fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld in the most original way!

Doja Cat leans into her namesake for her 2023 Met Gala look © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

With the event theme being Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, there was no more appropriate outfit than the one Doja picked to make her Met Gala bow.

Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019, famously hated retrospectives, but loved his fluffy white Briman cat, named Choupette. She even has her own official Instagram and was rumored to have been invited to the event.

Accordingly, celebs were asked to dress "in honor of Karl," and Doja Cat did was she does best: she went wild with it, becoming a human version of Choupette.

Now that's what you call the cat's meow!