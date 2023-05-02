Doja Cat wins the 2023 Met Gala with tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's cat!
New York, New York - Meow! Doja Cat made her Met Gala debut Monday night and it was one to remember, as the star paid tribute to fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld in the most original way!
With the event theme being Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, there was no more appropriate outfit than the one Doja picked to make her Met Gala bow.
Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019, famously hated retrospectives, but loved his fluffy white Briman cat, named Choupette. She even has her own official Instagram and was rumored to have been invited to the event.
Accordingly, celebs were asked to dress "in honor of Karl," and Doja Cat did was she does best: she went wild with it, becoming a human version of Choupette.
Now that's what you call the cat's meow!
The Internet is into Doja Cat's Met Gala 2023 look
Doja Cat always goes all in for fashion, as we saw with her Paris Fashion Week Schiaparelli look. Her Met Gala appearance was no different.
The artist even answered every one of Vogue’s Emma Chamberlain interview questions with a "meow."
The look featured a custom cat face prosthetic made by Malina Stearns, complemented by an Oscar de la Renta gown with a cat-eared hood and a fluffy white train. Doja was styled by her creative director Brett Alan Nelson.
The internet was into Doja Cat's look. Her Instagram post racked up over a million likes in no time, with many users dubbing the look "iconic," "art," and "best of the night."
Doja Cat wasn't the only celeb to channel the late designer's cat. Jared Leto's graced the red carpet in a fluffy full-body catsuit, while Lil Nas X basically streaked as a sleek silver sequined cat.
