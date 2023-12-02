Doja Cat apologizes to fans after New Jersey show: "I don't know what the f*** that was"

Newark, New Jersey - In a surprising move, Doja Cat took to Instagram to apologize for her "energy" at her concert in New Jersey on Thursday.

Doja Cat is more than halfway through her The Scarlet Tour, which is her first tour as the headliner.

Thursday night, after her concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, the artist posted a picture of a broken chip and wrote: "I'm so f***in sorry New Jersey I don't know what the f*** that was I'm really not happy with my energy tonight."

It's not clear what exactly made her so unhappy, but clips posted to social media show Doja poking fun at the crew for forgetting to turn on a fan.

"Turn the f***ing fan on," she snaps at one point.

Could the singer famous for her online trolling be feeling bad for demanding the venue crew?