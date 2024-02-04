Grammy Awards preview: Taylor Swift, SZA, and more female music titans face off at Grammys

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift , Miley Cyrus , and SZA are among the global music stars set to go head-to-head for gongs at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after female musicians dominated the nominations .

Taylor Swift and SZA lead the pack with nominations and are up for the biggest music awards of the night at the 2024 Grammy Awards. © Collage: Getty Images for The Recording Academy

SZA leads the pack with nine nods including record of the year, song of the year, and best R&B performance for Kill Bill – her revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad.

Her second studio album SOS is also up for the coveted album of the year prize, with Swift’s Midnights and Cyrus’s Endless Summer Vacation also in contention.

They will face tough competition from US singers Olivia Rodrigo for Guts, Janelle Monáe for The Age Of Pleasure, and Lana Del Rey for Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as well as singer-songwriter and composer Jon Batiste for World Music Radio, and indie supergroup boygenius for The Record for the major prize.

Swift also has the chance to make history at the show if she takes home the album of the year award, as she would become the first person to win four times.

The pop megastar is the first and only female solo artist to win the prize three times, tied with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder, but could make history with her 10th studio album Midnights.