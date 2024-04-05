Doja Cat wows fans with edgy MASC music video and deluxe version of Scarlet!
Los Angles, California - Pop star Doja Cat has fans celebrating with her new MASC music video featuring Teezo Touchdown and the release of Scarlet 2 Claude.
Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat teased her Teezo Touchdown collaboration earlier this week on social media with a clip featuring the Texas-born rapper's silhouette alongside her own.
On Friday Doja's MASC dropped along with a highly stylized music video that plays on the spider themes of Doja's Scarlet era.
The track is one of seven new songs to appear on Doja Cat's Scarlet 2: Claude Frollo, named for the villain in The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
This album is the deluxe edition of her fourth studio album Scarlet, which rocked the charts last year. Other new tracks include Acknowledge Me, Head High, Gang, Rider, Hungry, and Urrrge featuring A$AP Rocky.
The new music has fans gushing over Doja Cat's creativity and authenticity!
Doja Cat brings futuristic fashion to her MASC music video
Doja Cat is known for pushing the limits of fashion, and her MASC video is no exception.
It's got a futuristic feel that coincides with her ethereal, sometimes modified vocals with the refrain of, "Boy, we're too grown for this sh*t."
She kicks off the video in an all-black getup that boasts huge sleeves, a chest-covering armor-like top with sexy straps, and thigh-high boots that contrast with her glasses.
Doja's second look gleams with a silver headdress made of keys, a stark contrast to her curve-hugging gauze outfit.
Teezo Touchdown's own looks mirror his collaborative partner's but boast more glam rock vibes with pointy shoulder pads and spikes. These visuals clash with his lyrics of, "I need your feet cuddlin' mine."
Doja Cat's highly anticipated Scarlet 2: Claude Frollo dropped Friday and is available wherever you stream music!
Cover photo: Michael Tran/AFP