Doja Cat wows fans with edgy MASC music video and deluxe version of Scarlet!

Los Angles, California - Pop star Doja Cat has fans celebrating with her new MASC music video featuring Teezo Touchdown and the release of Scarlet 2 Claude.

Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat teased her Teezo Touchdown collaboration earlier this week on social media with a clip featuring the Texas-born rapper's silhouette alongside her own.

On Friday Doja's MASC dropped along with a highly stylized music video that plays on the spider themes of Doja's Scarlet era.

The track is one of seven new songs to appear on Doja Cat's Scarlet 2: Claude Frollo, named for the villain in The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

This album is the deluxe edition of her fourth studio album Scarlet, which rocked the charts last year. Other new tracks include Acknowledge Me, Head High, Gang, Rider, Hungry, and Urrrge featuring A$AP Rocky.

The new music has fans gushing over Doja Cat's creativity and authenticity!