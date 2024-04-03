Doja Cat teases special guest on upcoming track Masc
Los Angeles, California - Pop artist Doja Cat is back on Instagram and teasing a mystery collaborator on her upcoming single.
Fans of the Paint the Town Red artist only have to wait two more days for new Doja Cat music.
Doja Cat has been gearing up to drop a deluxe edition of her album Scarlet, including new tunes.
At the end of March, the artist made her return to Instagram to plug her new song Masc. "Boy we too grown for this shit," she croons in the promo clip.
On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a short clip from Masc, which ends with the silhouette of a mystery collaborator. She also revealed the cover art for Scarlet II: Claude Frollo, which shows the ever-bold artist's mostly bare backside.
Fans are thrilled for this new Doja Cat era, with many commenters chiming in to speculate about the identity of her collaborator.
Doja Cat's fans share theories about mystery collaborator
Doja Cat fans flooded her latest Instagram post with excited comments.
"So ready for scarlet 2," gushed one, while another echoed, "Can't wait."
Fan theories are swirling as they count down for the track's release. One wrote, "Am I gonna cry, rage, or twerk by the end of this song… let’s find out."
Others were more tuned in to the silhouette of Doja Cat's special guest.
"Am I the only person that see Teezo," one asked, referencing rapper Teezo Touchdown. Many fans agreed with the speculation: "Dude I think soooo and i'm so f***in ready!"
Doja Cat's Masc comes out on Friday, April 5.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Doja Cat & Robyn BECK / AFP