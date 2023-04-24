Don Lemon "terminated" by CNN after 17 years amid controversy

New York, New York - CNN has officially parted ways with controversial star anchor Don Lemon after nearly two decades.

On Monday, Don Lemon tweeted that he was abruptly "terminated" by CNN after 17 years. © CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, the 57-year-old took to Twitter to announce that he had been "terminated" by the news network where he has worked for 17 years.

"I was informed by my agent this morning that I have been terminated by CNN," he wrote. "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly."

Lemon continued on to say there was "no indication" he would be let go.

"It is clear that there are some larger issues at play," he said.

CNN also confirmed the news, saying that Lemon and the network had "parted ways."

"Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors," CEO Chris Licht said.

Lemon's abrupt exit comes after he received backlash for a comment about Nikki Haley that was widely condemned as sexist, which was followed by an April report from Variety detailing his malicious behavior toward female colleagues.