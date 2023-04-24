Don Lemon "terminated" by CNN after 17 years amid controversy
New York, New York - CNN has officially parted ways with controversial star anchor Don Lemon after nearly two decades.
On Monday, the 57-year-old took to Twitter to announce that he had been "terminated" by the news network where he has worked for 17 years.
"I was informed by my agent this morning that I have been terminated by CNN," he wrote. "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly."
Lemon continued on to say there was "no indication" he would be let go.
"It is clear that there are some larger issues at play," he said.
CNN also confirmed the news, saying that Lemon and the network had "parted ways."
"Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors," CEO Chris Licht said.
Lemon's abrupt exit comes after he received backlash for a comment about Nikki Haley that was widely condemned as sexist, which was followed by an April report from Variety detailing his malicious behavior toward female colleagues.
Don Lemon accused of sexism before his exit
The bombshell report revealed that Lemon had exhibited a pattern of concerning behavior in the workplace for many years, with multiple sources recalling his blatant misogyny towards female employees and threatening actions.
He apologized for his comment about Haley, in which he claimed the politician was not in her "prime" as a 51-year-old woman, but denied the allegations put forth in the Variety report.
Lemon's exit came shortly after the surprising departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News.
