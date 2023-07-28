Drake drops huge hint after Tupac's ring sells for record sum at NYC auction!

New York, New York - A ring that Tupac Shakur designed and wore during his last public appearance fetched a whopping $1 million at a New York City auction – and the buyer might be none other than hip-hop superstar Drake!

Tupac donned the gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring during his final public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 4, 1996. Three days later, he was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, and died on September 13, at age 25.



Before Tuesday's sale – part of Sotheby's 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Auction – the company estimated the ring would go for between $200,000 and $300,000. In the end, the winning bid made it "the most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold," per a statement.

Though the new owner of the ring was not officially revealed, Drake dropped a not-so-subtle hint that it might be him. In an Instagram Story Thursday referencing the launch of Travis Scott's new album, Utopia, the Canadian artist showed off what appears to be the piece of jewelry.

Crafted with unidentified New York jewelers, the ring is engraved with "Pac & Dada 1996." At the time, Shakur was dating fashion designer Kidada Jones, daughter of producer Quincy Jones.