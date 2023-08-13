Drake is a certified dad in sweet and funny new snaps

Toronto, Canada - Rapper Drake proved that he's a father first in a sweet new pic with his son Adonis.

Drake shared a sweet moment with his son Adonis over the weekend. © Screenshot/Instagram/ChampagnePapi

The Canadian hip-hop star had a proud dad moment with his mini-me in a new snap he shared on Friday via Instagram.

The post, which featured several snaps, first documented a touching moment between Drake and Adonis where the Passionfruit rapper is seen braiding his son's golden locks.

Drizzy rocked a Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball jersey, faded jeans, and white sneakers as well as braids himself, while his son sat between his legs for the hair session.

The sweet dad-son moment was followed by a funny clip of Adonis and Drake's mom Sandi, where the matriarch thanked her son for a gifting her a new watch.

The Thank Me Later rapper asked his mini-me his thoughts on the gift, to which the five-year-old responded with a shrug and told Drake he didn't like it because it's "too expensive."