Drake is a certified dad in sweet and funny new snaps

Drake showed how much he loves being a dad to his son Adonis in his latest Instagram photo dump that featured a touching pic of the two and a funny moment.

By Elyse Johnson

Toronto, Canada - Rapper Drake proved that he's a father first in a sweet new pic with his son Adonis.

Drake shared a sweet moment with his son Adonis over the weekend.
Drake shared a sweet moment with his son Adonis over the weekend.  © Screenshot/Instagram/ChampagnePapi

The Canadian hip-hop star had a proud dad moment with his mini-me in a new snap he shared on Friday via Instagram.

The post, which featured several snaps, first documented a touching moment between Drake and Adonis where the Passionfruit rapper is seen braiding his son's golden locks.

Drizzy rocked a Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball jersey, faded jeans, and white sneakers as well as braids himself, while his son sat between his legs for the hair session.

Jamie Foxx reunites with ex after controversial "fake friends" Instagram post
Celebrities Jamie Foxx reunites with ex after controversial "fake friends" Instagram post

The sweet dad-son moment was followed by a funny clip of Adonis and Drake's mom Sandi, where the matriarch thanked her son for a gifting her a new watch.

The Thank Me Later rapper asked his mini-me his thoughts on the gift, to which the five-year-old responded with a shrug and told Drake he didn't like it because it's "too expensive."

The hilarious interaction plus the impromptu braid session proves that Drake and Adonis' bond is unmatched!

Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/Instagram/champagnepapi

More on Celebrities: