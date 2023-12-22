Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider says Joe Biden should be "publicly hung" along with Hunter

Holden, Louisiana - Actor John Schneider, who rose to fame in the sitcom The Dukes of Hazzard, accused President Joe Biden of being a traitor and suggested he should be publicly executed.

The 63-year-old responded to a tweet from Biden Wednesday evening, saying: "Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung [sic]. Your son too. Your response is..?"



Schneider was a lead actor in the 1980s hit sitcom The Dukes of Hazzard, which centered around a pair of brothers who lived in a fictional county in Georgia. He played Beauregard "Bo" Duke, who shared his name with famed Civil War general P.G.T. Beauregard.

On the same day he posted the tweet, Schneider was named runner-up in the finale of Fox's The Masked Singer. He performed as a crooning doughnut.

Schneider's tweet was in reference to a message from Biden earlier in the day in which the president lashed out at Republican frontrunner and former president Donald Trump.

Biden said Trump "poses many threats to our country… but the greatest he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything."