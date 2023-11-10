Best-selling Elon Musk biography scores high-profile movie adaptation

Los Angeles, California - A top-selling biography of billionaire Elon Musk is being adapted into a movie with prolific director Darren Aronofsky already attached, production company A24 said Friday.

Darren Aronofsky (l) is set to direct an upcoming Elon Musk biopic, based on a recent biography. © Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Leon Neal / POOL / AFP

The author of Elon Musk, star biographer Walter Isaacson, had a previous book on Apple founder Steve Jobs made into a 2015 film starring Michael Fassbender.

A representative for A24 confirmed to AFP that it had won a "highly competitive" deal for the rights to Issacson's book, with "top studios and filmmakers in contention too."

The production company was behind last year's multi-Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, as well as The Whale, whose leading man, Brendan Fraser, took home Best Actor.

Darren Aronofsky, director of The Whale and other hit dramas such as Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream, is set to direct and produce the Musk biopic, the A24 representative said.

The book was published in September and - like Isaacson's previous works on Jobs and Leonardo Da Vinci, among other notables - quickly shot to the top of bestseller lists.

The biography describes the turbulent tycoon as a man driven by childhood demons, obsessed with bringing human life to Mars, and who demands that staff be "hardcore."