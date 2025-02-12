Elon Musk aide "mistakenly" granted access to sensitive payment system

A staffer in Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency was recently given editing access to the country's Secure Payment System by mistake. © SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP

According to the AFP, Joseph Gioeli, an official with the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, handed in a sworn statement to a federal judge on Tuesday in which he claimed Musk's staffer Marko Elez (25), who has no federal government status, was given the ability to edit the Secure Payment System (SPS) – the highly sensitive payments system containing millions of Americans' personal information.

"On the morning of February 6, it was discovered that Mr. Elez's database access to SPS on February 5 had mistakenly been configured with read/write permissions instead of read-only," Gioeli wrote.

The statement further states that Elez was not aware of the access and that "no unauthorized actions had taken place."

The admission was included in a series of affidavits filed in federal court in New York, as President Donald Trump's administration is fighting a federal judge's recent order that blocked Musk and other non-government officials from being given access to the Treasury Department.

Musk, who has been given unprecedented amounts of power since Trump won re-election, has been tasked with slashing "wasteful" government spending and has demanded access to the department to do so.