Elon Musk and Kanye West bond over Grimes and Kim Kardashian splits in leaked documentary footage

Los Angeles, California - Elon Musk and Kanye West commiserated over their past relationship woes with Grimes and Kim Kardashian respectively for the upcoming documentary, In Whose Name?

Elon Musk (r.) revealed that he and his ex-girlfriend, Grimes (l.), had a love-hate relationship in the upcoming Kanye West documentary, In Whose Name? © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The 54-year-old tech entrepreneur got personal with the I Wonder rapper after Ye's Miami show in a new exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary.

Musk first praised Ye's performance, saying, "Wow, yeah, thanks for inviting me, this was an amazing experience. A rare experience. I didn't know what to expect – this was an amazing production."

The scene then flashes to the duo in a space that the Grammy-winning artist called "an idea of a bedroom," where the SpaceX founder dished on his love life.

Musk asked Ye, "So are you and Kim like off and on or something? Or, I don't know, it's hard to tell."

Kanye's response just made things even more tense.