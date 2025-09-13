Elon Musk and Kanye West bond over Grimes and Kim Kardashian splits in leaked documentary footage

Elon Musk gave rare insight into his relationship with Grimes, with whom he shares three kids, for his appearance in the Kanye West documentary, In Whose Name?

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Elon Musk and Kanye West commiserated over their past relationship woes with Grimes and Kim Kardashian respectively for the upcoming documentary, In Whose Name?

Elon Musk (r.) revealed that he and his ex-girlfriend, Grimes (l.), had a love-hate relationship in the upcoming Kanye West documentary, In Whose Name?
Elon Musk (r.) revealed that he and his ex-girlfriend, Grimes (l.), had a love-hate relationship in the upcoming Kanye West documentary, In Whose Name?  © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The 54-year-old tech entrepreneur got personal with the I Wonder rapper after Ye's Miami show in a new exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary.

Musk first praised Ye's performance, saying, "Wow, yeah, thanks for inviting me, this was an amazing experience. A rare experience. I didn't know what to expect – this was an amazing production."

The scene then flashes to the duo in a space that the Grammy-winning artist called "an idea of a bedroom," where the SpaceX founder dished on his love life.

Musk asked Ye, "So are you and Kim like off and on or something? Or, I don't know, it's hard to tell."

Kanye's response just made things even more tense.

Elon Musk reveals new Grimes breakup details to Kanye

Kim Kardashian (r.) and Kanye West (l.) arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York.
Kim Kardashian (r.) and Kanye West (l.) arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York.  © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The All Falls Down hitmaker didn't respond to Musk's question, seemingly taken aback at the sudden change in topic.

To add to the awkwardness, they were both lying on a bed together in the surreal-looking room, gazing up at the ceiling.

"Claire and I – Grimes – we're sort of, you know, in the same text stream," the tech mogul said of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his three kids.

"She's like, 'I love you.' And then, like, you know, a day later, like, 'I hate you,'" the Tesla boss continued.

"And what do you do?" Ye asked Musk.

"Whoa, OK. Yeah, exactly," the billionaire said.

"I don't have answers. Answers to everything except for that," the rapper offered after another awkward silence.

Musk, who split from Grimes in 2021, joins Drake, Pharrell Williams, Marilyn Manson, and more A-listers who will appear in Nico Ballesteros' film, which follows the last six years of Ye's life.

In Whose Name? releases in theaters on September 19.

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & MediaPunch

