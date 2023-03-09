Elon Musk apologizes for publicly mocking disabled Twitter employee

San Francisco, California - Twitter CEO Elon Musk issued a public apology to an employee that he mocked on the platform after they asked about their employment status.

Last Sunday, Twitter employee Haraldur Thorleifsson tried to log in to his work computer, but found that he had been logged out.

After Twitter's HR team failed to respond to his inquires, Thorleifsson decided to reach out to the CEO of the company to find out if he was still employed.

Musk treated Thorleifsson with disdain, tweeting he "did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing," and sending laugh emojis at the worker's questions.



Thorleifsson responded, explaining to Musk that he has muscular dystrophy, which has "many effects on my body," as well as explaining the work he for Twitter.

Countless users called Musk out for bullying the employee, while professionals stepped up to vouch for Thorleifsson, with one describing his work ethic as "next level."

In response, Musk ultimately stepped up to right his wrong.

"I would like to apologize to Halli for my misunderstanding of his situation," the billionaire tweeted. "It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true but not meaningful."