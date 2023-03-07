Elon Musk trolls disabled Twitter employee in a viral tweet war

San Francisco, California - Twitter CEO Elon Musk decided to troll an employee who asked if he was fired from the company, and their tweet war has gone viral.

Elon Musk's conversation with a disabled Twitter employee has gone viral after the CEO dismissed his role at the company. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The back and forth began on Monday afternoon when Halli Thorleifsson (45), a former senior director based out of Iceland, tweeted Musk about the status of his employment after he was locked out of accessing his work account.

"After no straight answers on my employment status for 9 days I asked @elonmusk to tell me if I had been laid off," he explained to his followers.

After several hours, Musk responded, "What work have you been doing?"

The employee gave a list of roles he claims he did with the company, but Musk posed skepticism in his response, even trolling the worker with a clip from the movie Office Space where a manager asks his employee "What would you say... you do here?"

As Thorleifsson continued listing roles, Musk concluded the conversation by responding with two laughing emojis.

Their conversation went viral, with other users weighing in and some arguing that Musk's treatment of his workers has a history of being unfair.

Musk responded to some of the criticism, stating, "The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm. Can't say I have a lot of respect for that."