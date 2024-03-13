Elon Musk axes Don Lemon's show on X after tense interview

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon said his upcoming show on Elon Musk's X was canceled hours after he had an interview with the billionaire.

By Rey Harris

New York, New York - Former CNN anchor Don Lemon apparently got fired again as he has revealed Elon Musk canceled his show before he could air the debut episode, which was to feature an interview with the billionaire.

On Wednesday, Lemon released a statement where he claimed he canceled their partnership only hours after they had an extensive interview on Friday. "There were no restrictions on the interview that he willingly agreed to, and my questions were respectful and wide-ranging, covering everything from SpaceX to the presidential election," Lemon explained. "Clearly, he felt differently," he continued. "His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked, and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me." Lemon was fired from CNN last April for undisclosed reasons, but it was believed to be related to comments he made about presidential candidate Nikki Haley that were criticized by some for being misogynistic.

Elon Musk claims Don Lemon interview was too similar to "dying" CNN

Since Musk bought Twitter and changed its name to X, he has vowed to create a platform focused on free speech. Yet on countless occasions, Musk has used his power to silence critics of his, or those that don't share his views. A spokesperson for Lemon told journalist Dylan Byers, "Don has a deal with X and expects to be paid for it. If we have to go to court, we will." The official X Business account confirmed the cancellation of the platform's "commercial partnership" with The Don Lemon Show but that he is still welcome to share its content on the site. "X is a platform that champions free speech, and we're proud to provide an open environment for diverse voices and perspectives," X said. "The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities." In a reply, Musk slammed Lemon in his explanation for the cancellation, writing, "His approach was basically just 'CNN, but on social media', which doesn't work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying."