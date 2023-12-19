Elon Musk bashes scathing John Oliver segment: "Sold his soul to wokeness"
San Francisco, California - Elon Musk has responded after comedian John Oliver did a scathing segment about him, arguing that Oliver is just another product of the "woke" mindset.
On Monday, an X user shared a news story regarding Oliver's most recent episode of his HBO show Last Week Tonight, which clearly didn't sit well with Musk.
"Oliver was great several years ago, but stopped being funny when he sold his soul to wokeness where humor is basically illegal," Musk lamented in a reaction to the post.
Oliver premiered a 30-minute segment about Musk on Sunday, covering everything from his rise in the tech and business industries to his controversial purchase and arguable mishandling of Twitter.
Musk faced heavy criticism throughout 2023 for his questionable leadership and choices and public embracing of far-right ideologies and conspiracy theories.
John Oliver takes jabs at Elon Musk on Last Week Tonight
Since buying Twitter, he has labeled himself a bastion and martyr for free and open speech and has regularly denounced "wokeness" and "cancel culture."
All the while, he has been overly critical of anyone that is critical of him, even going to the lengths of banning users from the platform.
"The problem isn't just the optics of having someone as erratic as Elon in charge of half the world's satellites," Oliver argued at one point in his segment. "His opinion can change the shape of world events."
Cover photo: Collage: SLAVEN VLASIC / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Alain JOCARD / AFP