Elon Musk bashes scathing John Oliver segment: "Sold his soul to wokeness"

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk has responded after comedian John Oliver did a scathing segment about him, arguing that Oliver is just another product of the "woke" mindset.

Billionaire Elon Musk (r) shared his reaction on social media to a scathing segment comedian John Oliver recently did about him on the show Last Week Tonight. © Collage: SLAVEN VLASIC / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Alain JOCARD / AFP

On Monday, an X user shared a news story regarding Oliver's most recent episode of his HBO show Last Week Tonight, which clearly didn't sit well with Musk.

"Oliver was great several years ago, but stopped being funny when he sold his soul to wokeness where humor is basically illegal," Musk lamented in a reaction to the post.

Oliver premiered a 30-minute segment about Musk on Sunday, covering everything from his rise in the tech and business industries to his controversial purchase and arguable mishandling of Twitter.

Musk faced heavy criticism throughout 2023 for his questionable leadership and choices and public embracing of far-right ideologies and conspiracy theories.