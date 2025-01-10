Elon Musk blames Democrats and DEI programs for California wildfires: "DEI means people DIE!"
Palm Beach, Florida - The world's richest man, Elon Musk, is facing heavy criticism for allegedly pushing misinformation about the wildfires that have been devastating California.
In the past week, deadly wildfires have been sweeping across Los Angeles County and other parts of California, forcing residents to evacuate and destroying thousands of buildings.
While most have been seeking a solution to the problem, Musk has sought to place blame.
According to The Washington Post, Musk has posted or replied to more than 80 posts about the fire in the last few days, many of which focused on blaming Democratic leadership, including California Governor Gavin Newsom.
The billionaire amplified right-wing arguments that the Los Angeles Fire Department wasted funds investing in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs which could have been used to mitigate disasters such as this one.
"DEI means people DIE," Musk wrote in one post.
In another, Musk argued, "Climate change risk is real, just much slower than alarmists claim," and said bad governance and overregulation are to blame.
When conspiracy theorist Alex Jones shared a post describing the fires as "part of a Larger Globalist Plot To Wage Economic Warfare," Musk responded, "True."
Authorities struggle to combat misinformation as fires rage
Musk's rhetoric has been similar to that of President-elect Donald Trump, who has been feuding with Gov. Newsom and fueling claims that Democrats caused the disaster.
Both Musk and Trump have made a habit of using social media to stoke fear and far-right sentiments regarding chaotic events, such as natural disasters and political upheaval.
California state officials told the Post they are having difficulties combatting false narratives being spread on social media about the fires, which could impact those involved.
"If people don’t trust their government, but the government is saying you are in an evacuation zone and need to evacuate people, people might not do that, or they might do it too late," one official explained.
Cover photo: Michael Swensen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP