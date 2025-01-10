Elon Musk blames Democrats and DEI programs for California wildfires: "DEI means people DIE!"

Palm Beach, Florida - The world's richest man, Elon Musk , is facing heavy criticism for allegedly pushing misinformation about the wildfires that have been devastating California.

In the past week, deadly wildfires have been sweeping across Los Angeles County and other parts of California, forcing residents to evacuate and destroying thousands of buildings.

While most have been seeking a solution to the problem, Musk has sought to place blame.

According to The Washington Post, Musk has posted or replied to more than 80 posts about the fire in the last few days, many of which focused on blaming Democratic leadership, including California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The billionaire amplified right-wing arguments that the Los Angeles Fire Department wasted funds investing in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs which could have been used to mitigate disasters such as this one.

"DEI means people DIE," Musk wrote in one post.

In another, Musk argued, "Climate change risk is real, just much slower than alarmists claim," and said bad governance and overregulation are to blame.

When conspiracy theorist Alex Jones shared a post describing the fires as "part of a Larger Globalist Plot To Wage Economic Warfare," Musk responded, "True."