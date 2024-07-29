Elon Musk defends his right to share deepfakes of Kamala Harris: "Suggon Deeznutz"

San Francisco, California - Tech mogul Elon Musk has been facing criticism after he shared a deepfake video of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris .

Elon Musk has recently been under fire after he shared a deepfake video of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. © Collage: Stephanie Scarbrough & SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Friday, the billionaire shared a video on his X platform that featured an AI-generated voice mimicking Harris as a real campaign advertisement plays.

The fake Harris describes herself as the "ultimate diversity hire," and says she doesn't know "the first thing about running the country."

Musk wrote, "This is amazing," notably failing to indicate that the clip – which has been viewed over 130 million times – was a parody.

Musk, who previously endorsed Donald Trump for president, purchased the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in 2022.

He has since used it to spread conspiracy theories and other questionable content as well as uplift far-right figures and ideals.

The post has sparked debates about the dangers of using AI and deepfake content in relation to politics, and some critics have also questioned whether Musk violated the platform's policies surrounding manipulated media – which can only be shared as satire if it doesn't cause "significant confusion" about its authenticity.

When California Governor Gavin Newsome shared a post on the issue, vowing to sign a bill to ban such videos, Musk responded that he had checked with "renowned world authority, Professor Suggon Deeznutz," who supposedly said that "parody is legal in America."