Trump reportedly has a bombshell plan lined up for Elon Musk
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has reportedly been in talks with billionaire Elon Musk about joining his White House team if the Republican manages to win re-election in Novemeber.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump and Musk have been speaking consistently in recent months about the prospect of the Tesla and SpaceX CEO becoming a policy advisor, allowing him to have "formal input and influence" concerning economic and border policies.
In March, Musk reportedly informed Trump that he would not be donating to President Joe Biden's campaign, and will use his influence to persuade other business leaders to do the same.
Musk also teased the idea of investing in a "data-driven project to prevent voter fraud," though details about the project remain vague.
The two businessmen have had a bizarre relationship over the years.
During Trump's 2016 administration, Musk briefly served on the White House business advisory group, departing after Trump pulled the US out of the Paris climate accord.
They have since publicly feuded, launching insults at each other on several occasions, before things slowly began shifting when Musk bought Twitter.
Elon Musk and his love for the far-right
Since scoring the massive social media site in 2022, later renaming it X, Musk has used the platform to spread conspiracy theories, unfounded claims, racist and antisemitic rhetoric, and has aggressively railed against what he calls the "woke mind virus."
He has openly cosied up with influential far-right voices and politicians, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, who now has an exclusive show on the platform.
The billionaire reinstated Trump's account, which was banned following the January 6 Capitol riots, and requested the former president return to the platform – to no avail, as the 77-year-old continues to stick exclusively to his Truth Social project.
In response to the report from the WSJ, a Trump campaign spokesperson only said that the candidate is the only person who will decide "what role an individual plays in his presidency."
Cover photo: Collage: Apu Gomes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP