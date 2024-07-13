Elon Musk reportedly donates to Trump PAC – after vowing not to do so
San Francisco, California - Billionaire and X CEO Elon Musk has reportedly donated to a pro-Donald Trump super PAC after promising not to do so.
According to Bloomberg, Musk donated an undisclosed amount to the America PAC, a group that aims to grow get-out-the-vote initiatives in support of Trump's re-election campaign.
Though the amount is unknown, a source familiar with the donation described it as a "sizable" amount.
Since purchasing X, formerly Twitter, in 2022, Musk has used the platform to spread conspiracy theories and other questionable content and to uplift far-right figures and politicians.
Musk had declared publicly, on several occasions, that he had no plans to financially assist any politician this election cycle.
In March, he shared a post on X, stating, "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US president."
Musk cozies up to Trump despite avoiding public endorsement
While Musk has not endorsed Trump for president, he has been highly critical of his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, particularly for his policies related to immigration and border control.
He has also reportedly been in close contact with Trump in recent months, discussing the possibility of him joining the Republican's administration if he manages to win in November.
The America PAC is required to disclose a new list of donors, which is expected to confirm reports of Musk's donation, on July 17.
