Elon Musk reportedly donates to Trump PAC – after vowing not to do so

San Francisco, California - Billionaire and X CEO Elon Musk has reportedly donated to a pro- Donald Trump super PAC after promising not to do so.

Billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly donated an undisclosed amount to a super PAC in support of presidential candidate Donald Trump after promising not to. © Collage: Apu Gomes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

According to Bloomberg, Musk donated an undisclosed amount to the America PAC, a group that aims to grow get-out-the-vote initiatives in support of Trump's re-election campaign.

Though the amount is unknown, a source familiar with the donation described it as a "sizable" amount.

Since purchasing X, formerly Twitter, in 2022, Musk has used the platform to spread conspiracy theories and other questionable content and to uplift far-right figures and politicians.

Musk had declared publicly, on several occasions, that he had no plans to financially assist any politician this election cycle.

In March, he shared a post on X, stating, "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US president."