Will Elon Musk boost Trump's campaign with cash contributions?

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk , one of the world's richest people, says he won't directly back Joe Biden or Donald Trump in the US election – but one look at his X feed makes clear his heart is with the Republican.

Elon Musk (l.) has shied away from endorsing a candidate in the 2024 presidential race, but his views have suggested support for Donald Trump. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Trump, meanwhile, needs cash. Burdened with millions of dollars in legal troubles, he is also gearing up to fight what will be the most expensive election in US history.



So, could Musk ride to Trump's rescue?

In a recent interview with former CNN anchor Don Lemon, the owner of X, formerly Twitter, said he was "leaning away" from Biden but maintained that it was "unlikely" he would contribute to any campaign.

If he chose to back a candidate, "I will provide a very detailed explanation of why I am endorsing one or the other."

For close Musk watchers, however, this seemed to edge away from a firm pledge days earlier to stay above the fray.

It came as Trump is picking up the phone to call multi-billionaires, hoping they will open their checkbooks and come to his rescue, according to The Washington Post.

Cold-calling those richer than him is not something Trump enjoys, but the former president is trailing Biden badly in fundraising and the campaign has still eight months to go.