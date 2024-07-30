Elon Musk challenged to fight by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro
San Francisco, California - Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has challenged the world's favorite internet troll, Elon Musk, to a fight, and he doesn't appear to be playing around.
In a video shared around social media on Monday, Maduro is seen telling a crowd of people that he wants to fight Musk, accusing the billionaire of wanting to invade the country using space rockets.
"Social media creates a virtual reality, and who controls the virtual reality? Our new archenemy, the famous Elon Musk," Maduro said.
"Do you want to fight? Let's do it. Elon Musk, I'm ready," he added. "I'm not afraid of you, Elon Musk. Let's fight, wherever you want."
Musk shared the clip, along with a caption written in Portuguese that read, "The donkey knows more than Maduro."
Over the weekend, Maduro won re-election, but the main opposition candidate, Edmundo González, and his team have suggested the results were rigged, claiming González came out victorious by an "overwhelming" margin.
Will Elon Musk actually fight Nicolás Maduro?
The billionaire spent much of his Monday posting about Maduro and the election.
In one post, he apologized for comparing Maduro to a donkey, as it is an insult to animals, and when one user asked about Maduro's invasion claim, Musk responded, "Does he have space lasers? Because I do."
Musk had previously vowed to participate in a cage-match fight with fellow tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg, but the big event has yet to happen.
