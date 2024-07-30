Elon Musk challenged to fight by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

San Francisco, California - Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has challenged the world's favorite internet troll, Elon Musk , to a fight, and he doesn't appear to be playing around.

Nicolás Maduro (l.), the president of Venezuela, recently challenged Elon Musk to a fight after the billionaire questioned his recent election victory. © Collage: Yuri CORTEZ / AFP & Apu Gomes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a video shared around social media on Monday, Maduro is seen telling a crowd of people that he wants to fight Musk, accusing the billionaire of wanting to invade the country using space rockets.

"Social media creates a virtual reality, and who controls the virtual reality? Our new archenemy, the famous Elon Musk," Maduro said.

"Do you want to fight? Let's do it. Elon Musk, I'm ready," he added. "I'm not afraid of you, Elon Musk. Let's fight, wherever you want."

Musk shared the clip, along with a caption written in Portuguese that read, "The donkey knows more than Maduro."

Over the weekend, Maduro won re-election, but the main opposition candidate, Edmundo González, and his team have suggested the results were rigged, claiming González came out victorious by an "overwhelming" margin.