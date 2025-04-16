Elon Musk hides "legion" of babies behind NDAs and uses X to recruit mothers, Ashley St. Clair claims

Washington DC - Elon Musk plans on using X as a makeshift dating app to pick up women and father a "legion" of children, reports suggest.

Elon Musk wants to father a "legion" of children by using X as a way to pick up women. © AFP/Mandel Ngan

Tech billionaire and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk is already the father of at least 14 children across numerous relationships, but that doesn't seem to be enough for him.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), 26-year-old right-wing influencer Ashley St. Clair revealed some of the tricks that Musk uses to father children, a task he undertakes purportedly for the good of humanity.

Musk, who's 53 years old, believes that civilization is going to collapse if people don't start having babies. He uses this belief as justification for the many children he has fathered.

He doesn't always want to acknowledge that a child is his, though, as St. Clair found out after he allegedly offered her $15 million and then $100,000 a month in child support so long as she kept silent.

"I don’t want my son to feel like he’s a secret," St. Clair reportedly told Musk's fixer Jared Birchall, who allegedly organizes many of the deals that the billionaire makes with the mothers of his children.

Sources told WSJ that Musk often refers to his children as a "legion" and uses X to contact women through direct messages and replies. St. Clair was supposedly one such case, having gotten in touch with Musk via his social media app.

She claims that Birchall told her non-disclosure agreements in exchange for money is a common way for Musk to handle these situations, and threatened that taking "the legal route" wouldn't go well for her.