Elon Musk is now suing California over its social media hate speech law

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk 's X on Friday sued the state of California over a law requiring social media companies to publicly post their policies regarding hate speech, disinformation, harassment, and extremism.

X owner Elon Musk (l.) is suing the state of California over AB 587, signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom. © Collage: JOEL SAGET / AFP & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

X Corp., the parent company of X, formerly known as Twitter, argued in a federal suit that the law referred to as AB 587 violates its free speech rights.



"The true intent of AB 587 is to pressure social media platforms to eliminate certain constitutionally-protected content viewed by the State as problematic," the suit contended.

"The state is compelling social media companies to take public positions on controversial and politically charged issues."

The suit railed against the law, which requires social media companies to publicly post policies regarding hate speech, disinformation, harassment, and extremism on their platforms, and report data on their enforcement of the policies.

"California will not stand by as social media is weaponized to spread hate and disinformation that threaten our communities and foundational values as a country," California Governor Gavin Newsom said when he signed the bill into law a year ago.

"Californians deserve to know how these platforms are impacting our public discourse, and this action brings much-needed transparency and accountability to the policies that shape the social media content we consume every day."