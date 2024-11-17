Elon Musk may be throwing Alex Jones a lifeline after filing a notice in his bankruptcy case

Houston, Texas - Elon Musk could be preparing to hand the beleaguered Alex Jones a lifeline in the far-right activist's massive bankruptcy trial.

An attorney for Elon Musk's X Corp. has filed a notice that they will be appearing at future hearings for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' bankruptcy trial. © Collage: SERGIO FLORES & Michael Swensen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, an attorney representing Musk's X Corp. filed a "notice of appearance and demand for service of papers" to notify the court that representatives for the company will be appearing at future hearings as an interested party, but did not reveal why.

The filing also demanded the company be given all documents relevant to the case.

Infowars host Jones owes nearly $1.5 billion in legal damages that he was ordered to pay in 2022 after relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting sued him for repeatedly claiming that the shooting was staged by the US government and that those involved in the tragedy were "crisis actors."

In September, Judge Christopher Lopez approved auctions for Jones' ownership of Free Speech Systems – the parent company of Infowars – to help pay the massive debt.

Satirical news website The Onion recently won a bidding war for Jones' asset, but Judge Lopez put the purchase on hold so that he can review the deal.

Both Musk and Jones are prominent surrogates for president-elect Donald Trump.