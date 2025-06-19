Elon Musk mocked after releasing drug test results in challenge to journalists
Austin, Texas - Elon Musk shared results of a drug test he took to discredit reports that he was frequently under the influence while working with President Donald Trump.
On Wednesday, the tech CEO shared a post to his X platform, claiming "fake 'journalists'" for the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times "lied through their teeth about me"
Last month, the both outlets published reports claiming Musk had used various drugs – including ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms – while campaigning with Trump during the 2024 presidential election.
The far-right billionaire included a screenshot of a drug test using Musk's hair that he took on June 11 and returned on June 18, which reported negative results for a number of substances, including ketamine, cocaine, and marijuana.
"Now let's see their drug test results," Musk said of the outlets. "They will fail."
The post came a day after he shared similar results found from a urine sample test he took on the same day as the hair test.
In response to the urine test, the New York Times' communications X account said Musk was "continuing to lash out because he doesn't like our reporting,"
"Nothing that he's said or presented since our article about his drug use during the presidential campaign was published contradicts what we uncovered," the outlet added. "We stand by our journalism."
Social media reacts to Elon Musk's drug test results
While Musk, who has previously been open about his recreational drug use, appeared to think his posts laid to rest rumors that he was using while working with Trump, tons of X users in the comments were not at all convinced.
"Why is he pretending like he does not have the resource to cheat these tests?" one user wrote. "No one believes you."
"Bro, you're the richest man on Earth – you could've passed a pregnancy test if you wanted to," another joked.
Some users mocked him for doing a hair test, as Musk is rumored to have hair plugs.
One user asked X's Grok how long the drugs on the test took to leave a person's system, to which the platform's AI chatbot responded that Musk "had enough time for these substances to clear his system, supporting his negative test results."
Cover photo: ALAIN JOCARD / AFP