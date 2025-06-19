Elon Musk mocked after releasing drug test results in challenge to journalists

Austin, Texas - Elon Musk shared results of a drug test he took to discredit reports that he was frequently under the influence while working with President Donald Trump .

Elon Musk shared negative results from a drug test he took in an attempt to squash rumors he was high while working with President Donald Trump. © ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

On Wednesday, the tech CEO shared a post to his X platform, claiming "fake 'journalists'" for the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times "lied through their teeth about me"

Last month, the both outlets published reports claiming Musk had used various drugs – including ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms – while campaigning with Trump during the 2024 presidential election.

The far-right billionaire included a screenshot of a drug test using Musk's hair that he took on June 11 and returned on June 18, which reported negative results for a number of substances, including ketamine, cocaine, and marijuana.

"Now let's see their drug test results," Musk said of the outlets. "They will fail."

The post came a day after he shared similar results found from a urine sample test he took on the same day as the hair test.

In response to the urine test, the New York Times' communications X account said Musk was "continuing to lash out because he doesn't like our reporting,"

"Nothing that he's said or presented since our article about his drug use during the presidential campaign was published contradicts what we uncovered," the outlet added. "We stand by our journalism."