Elon Musk mocks Mark Zuckerberg for wild Fourth of July video: "I prefer to work"

Billionaire Elon Musk (r.) mocked fellow tech titan Mark Zuckerberg (l.) after the latter shared a silly video on social media to celebrate Independence Day. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@zuck & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Zuckerberg shared a video to his Instagram, which showed the tech mogul riding a wakeboard in a tuxedo suit and sunglasses while chugging a beer and wielding an American flag.

The clip, which was accompanied by the song Born in the U.S.A. by Bruce Springsteen, quickly went viral, with tons of fans praising him for his "swagger".

But Musk, the CEO of X and Tesla, wasn't at all impressed.

"May he continue to have fun on his yachts," he wrote in response to the clip on X. "I prefer to work."

The two billionaires have been entrenched in a feud in recent years, as they both own the largest social media platforms around and top the list of the most wealthy people in the world.

Last year, Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a televised Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) match, and, though both have trashed talked each other and teased the big event, it still has yet to come to fruition.