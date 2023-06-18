Elon Musk promises smart TV video app for Twitter is "coming"

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk has promised that Twitter is working on a new smart TV video app, as the platform seeks to expand their video content.

On Saturday, Twitter user S-M Robinson suggested in a tweet, "We really need a Twitter video app for Smart TVs. I'm not watching an hour-long video on Twitter."

The CEO responded to the comment by simply stating: "It's coming."

According to Reuters, Musk and Linda Yaccarino, who will soon take over Musk's role as CEO of Twitter, held an investor presentation on Thursday where they laid out future plans to focus on video content on the platform.

The news comes as former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, whose show was cancelled by the network back in April, began airing a rebranded version of his show on Twitter earlier this month, titled "Tucker on Twitter."

The show, which so far has only featured brief monologues from Carlson on a small range of far-right issues, has amassed a huge following, garnering millions of views in a short period of time despite Fox News threatening to sue Carlson for breach of contract, per Axios.

Musk has supported Carlson's efforts on Twitter and called on other content creators to make their own video content on the platform.