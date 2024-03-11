Elon Musk rants about 2024 Academy Awards: "The woke contest"

San Francisco, California - As millions of viewers from around the world tuned in to watch the Academy Awards on Sunday, billionaire Elon Musk spent his night ranting about how much he hated it.

Billionaire Elon Musk took to X to criticize the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday, describing the star-studded event as a "woke contest." © Collage: Slaven Vlasic & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The historic night saw wins from some amazing talents, but the world's second-richest man found it all pretty lame.

"Winning an Oscar now just means you won the woke contest," he shared in a post on X, the social media platform he owns.

When a user joked that some liberals "are more than happy" to win such a contest, Musk jumped in to give more context.

"When an award is diluted, everyone knows, including those who received it, and it no longer commands respect," he responded.

After another user pointed out that most of this year's winners were white, Musk changed his tune, posting, "Guess I was wrong."

In recent years, Musk has become a self-described free speech warrior and regularly uses his platform to slam anything that doesn't fit his own political views as "woke."

While some X users agreed with his sentiment, many weren't at all impressed – one user joked that "Somethings you just can't buy Elon, no matter how rich you are," while another described it as "something a 14-year-old on TikTok would write."

"Sounds like someone didn't get invited to the cool parties this year," shared Danny Zuker, the executive producer of the show Modern Family.