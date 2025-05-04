Elon Musk reveals the real motivations behind his extreme MAGA transformation

Washington DC - Elon Musk recently detailed how the internet helped transform him into the "Dark MAGA" leader he is today, and how he hopes to be remembered in the history books.

In a recent interview, Elon Musk discussed how social media helped turn him MAGA, and how he hopes he will be remembered in the future. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Musk recently sat down for an interview with Lara Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, during which he explained he began having "uneasy" feelings three years ago that Twitter was being used by the far-left to conduct mass censorship.

"When I felt the walls of censorship closing in, I was like, 'OK, I gotta do something.' And the thing I can do is acquire Twitter and make it a bastion of free speech," Musk explained.

After purchasing and revamping the platform in his image, Musk said he began seeing more MAGA-friendly ideologies, beginning with anti-immigration sentiments.

"One we unlocked Twitter... then we started to see what was going on," he continued. "I'd seen videos of people streaming across the border on Twitter, now X, and I'm like, 'Are these... Is this real?'"

After visiting the border, where he claimed to have witnessed the "streaming" himself, he became convinced that Democrats were allowing immigrants in for votes, in an effort to "turn America into a one-party state."

Musk then went on to contribute millions to Donald Trump's presidential campaign in 2024, and has been working within the administration since the politician won re-election.