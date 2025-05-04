Elon Musk reveals the real motivations behind his extreme MAGA transformation
Washington DC - Elon Musk recently detailed how the internet helped transform him into the "Dark MAGA" leader he is today, and how he hopes to be remembered in the history books.
Musk recently sat down for an interview with Lara Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, during which he explained he began having "uneasy" feelings three years ago that Twitter was being used by the far-left to conduct mass censorship.
"When I felt the walls of censorship closing in, I was like, 'OK, I gotta do something.' And the thing I can do is acquire Twitter and make it a bastion of free speech," Musk explained.
After purchasing and revamping the platform in his image, Musk said he began seeing more MAGA-friendly ideologies, beginning with anti-immigration sentiments.
"One we unlocked Twitter... then we started to see what was going on," he continued. "I'd seen videos of people streaming across the border on Twitter, now X, and I'm like, 'Are these... Is this real?'"
After visiting the border, where he claimed to have witnessed the "streaming" himself, he became convinced that Democrats were allowing immigrants in for votes, in an effort to "turn America into a one-party state."
Musk then went on to contribute millions to Donald Trump's presidential campaign in 2024, and has been working within the administration since the politician won re-election.
Elon Musk discusses his choice to work with President Donald Trump
Much of the rest of the 20-minute interview was spent discussing Musk's time working closely as the president's closest advisor and head of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
His work with DOGE has garnered immense backlash across the country, which he claims is attributed to those committing waste and fraud who want to keep doing so.
Musk lamented about a "relentless propaganda campaign" being waged against him since he bought his way into politics, which he described as a "bloodsport."
In conclusion, Lara Trump asked Musk, the world's richest man, what he would like his legacy to be after he is dead and gone.
"That I was useful in the furtherance of civilization... I helped move civilization forward... added to the store of knowledge and capability," Musk said, awkwardly staring off into space.
"That I helped understand... the universe," he added.
Trump, who once said Americans should be "kissing the feet" of Musk and her father-in-law, responded with a smile, "I think you're on your way."
Cover photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP