Elon Musk shoots down report that SpaceX is frontrunner to build Trump's "Golden Dome" defense system
Washington DC - Billionaire Elon Musk recently refuted reports that his company SpaceX was trying to win a massive contract to build President Donald Trump's "Golden Dome" missile defense shield.
On Thursday, Reuters published a report in which six sources claimed the company recently pitched a proposal to the Pentagon.
Allegedly, SpaceX proposed to build and launch more than 1,000 satellites that would circle the Earth to track missile launches and 200 attack satellites that would shoot missiles down.
The proposal reportedly included the idea of the US government paying for the system via a subscription service instead of owning it outright.
When conservative commentator Benny Johnson shared the story in an X post, Musk chimed in to dismiss the reporting.
"SpaceX has not tried to bid for any contract in this regard. Our strong preference would be to stay focused on taking humanity to Mars," Musk wrote.
"If the President asks us to help in this regard, we will do so, but I hope that other companies (not SpaceX) can do this," he added.
Would a SpaceX missile defense contract be a conflict of interest?
Upon winning re-election, Trump appointed Musk, who personally donated a massive amount of money to his campaign, to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – a made-up department the billionaire has since used to dismantle government agencies, contracts, and programs, and fire countless federal employees.
Musk has faced heavy criticism for his efforts, especially as he has continued to gain government contracts with his companies while serving as a "special government employee" of the Trump administration, which many have described as a concerning "conflict of interest."
SpaceX is said to be working with two startups on the missile defense project – drone builder Anduril and software maker Palantir – both of which are also owned by MAGA Republicans, who donated large amounts to Trump's candidacy.
