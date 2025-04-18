Elon Musk shoots down report that SpaceX is frontrunner to build Trump's "Golden Dome" defense system

Washington DC - Billionaire Elon Musk recently refuted reports that his company SpaceX was trying to win a massive contract to build President Donald Trump 's "Golden Dome" missile defense shield.

Elon Musk (pictured) recently denied reports that his SpaceX company is fighting to win a contract to build a missile defense system for President Donald Trump. © Saul MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Reuters published a report in which six sources claimed the company recently pitched a proposal to the Pentagon.

Allegedly, SpaceX proposed to build and launch more than 1,000 satellites that would circle the Earth to track missile launches and 200 attack satellites that would shoot missiles down.

The proposal reportedly included the idea of the US government paying for the system via a subscription service instead of owning it outright.

When conservative commentator Benny Johnson shared the story in an X post, Musk chimed in to dismiss the reporting.

"SpaceX has not tried to bid for any contract in this regard. Our strong preference would be to stay focused on taking humanity to Mars," Musk wrote.

"If the President asks us to help in this regard, we will do so, but I hope that other companies (not SpaceX) can do this," he added.