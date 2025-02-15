Musk awarded with massive Cybertruck contract by Trump administration

DOGE-head and tech billionaire Elon Musk has been granted a $400 million contract by the State Department, reports suggest. © Collage: AFP/Christopher Furlong/Getty Images & AFP/Jim Watson

The contract was revealed in a procurement forecast for the Fiscal Year 2025, which showed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio's department is planning to purchase $400 million worth of "Armored Tesla" over five years.

After Drop Site News broke the story on Wednesday, the State Department edited the publically available document to state "Armored Electric Vehicles," without directly mentioning Tesla, which Musk leads.

SpaceX, where the far-right billionaire is CEO, is also receiving millions in contract payouts from the Trump administration, even as government departments face massive staff and spending cuts.

The push to dismantle larges swathes of the administrative state is spearheaded by Musk, who was placed in charge of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).