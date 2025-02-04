White House attempts to clarify Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration

President Donald Trump has reportedly designated Elon Musk as a special government employee as he grants the billionaire unprecedented amounts of power. © Collage: Christopher Furlong / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

A White House official told CNN that Musk has been designated a special government employee, meaning the world's richest man is neither a volunteer nor a full-time government employee.

The official also claimed that Musk is not being paid, and has been granted top secret security clearance by the president.

The Department of Justice defines a special government employee as "anyone who works, or is expected to work, for the government for 130 days or less in a 365-day period."

The role has conflict of interest rules, which "prohibits participating in matters that affect your financial interests," and the employee "may be required to submit a financial disclosure report within 30 days" of assuming the position.

During the 2024 presidential race, Musk spent millions of his own money to support Trump's campaign, and became one of his most ardent supporters.

After Trump won, he awarded Musk by making him his top advisor, and head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – which is not an official agency.

Musk has since been given unprecedented amounts of power, such as gaining access to the country's federal payment system, garnering him the nickname "President Musk."