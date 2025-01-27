Elon Musk slammed by Bill Gates for election meddling: "This is insane s**t!"

Seattle, Washington - Microsoft founder Bill Gates recently shared some scathing criticism of fellow billionaire Elon Musk for his meddling in foreign elections.

During a recent interview, billionaire Bill Gates (l.) criticized fellow tech guru Elon Musk (r.) for his recent attempts to meddle in foreign elections. © Collage: Thomas SAMSON & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Over the weekend, Gates did an interview with The Sunday Times, during which he was asked if he had any ambition to be "more involved in influencing politics" as Musk has been in recent years.

"Not at all," Gates responded. "I thought the rules of the game were you picked a finite number of things to spout about that you cared for, focused on a few critical things, rather than telling people who they should vote for."

Gates sought to distinguish himself from Musk, describing them as "ultra-different" because he focuses more on his charity work, and how that creates influence.

"It’s really insane that he can destabilize the political situations in countries," Gates continued. "I think in the US, foreigners aren't allowed to give money; other countries maybe should adopt safeguards to make sure super-rich foreigners aren’t distorting their elections."

He went on to slam the Tesla founder for supporting the far-right

"You want to promote the right wing but say Nigel Farage is not right-wing enough... I mean, this is insane s**t," Gates said.

"We can all overreach... If someone is super-smart, and he is, they should think how they can help out. But this is populist stirring."