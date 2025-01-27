Elon Musk slammed by Bill Gates for election meddling: "This is insane s**t!"
Seattle, Washington - Microsoft founder Bill Gates recently shared some scathing criticism of fellow billionaire Elon Musk for his meddling in foreign elections.
Over the weekend, Gates did an interview with The Sunday Times, during which he was asked if he had any ambition to be "more involved in influencing politics" as Musk has been in recent years.
"Not at all," Gates responded. "I thought the rules of the game were you picked a finite number of things to spout about that you cared for, focused on a few critical things, rather than telling people who they should vote for."
Gates sought to distinguish himself from Musk, describing them as "ultra-different" because he focuses more on his charity work, and how that creates influence.
"It’s really insane that he can destabilize the political situations in countries," Gates continued. "I think in the US, foreigners aren't allowed to give money; other countries maybe should adopt safeguards to make sure super-rich foreigners aren’t distorting their elections."
He went on to slam the Tesla founder for supporting the far-right
"You want to promote the right wing but say Nigel Farage is not right-wing enough... I mean, this is insane s**t," Gates said.
"We can all overreach... If someone is super-smart, and he is, they should think how they can help out. But this is populist stirring."
Elon Musk's growing influence in politics explained
Since Musk bought Twitter in 2022, and ultimately changed the name to X, he has faced heavy criticism for using the platform to spread misinformation, conspiracy theories, and questionably dangerous far-right rhetoric.
Most recently, Musk has aggressively expressed support for the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right political party in Germany, as he seeks to influence the outcome of the country's upcoming elections.
Musk also recently became a top advisor for President Donald Trump after he spent millions of his own money to help the Republican win reelection. Musk has since used the position to raise his influence in American politics, which has become so strong that social media users began referring to him as "President Musk."
Gates – who donated $50 million to the campaign of Democrat Kamala Harris – recently confirmed rumors that he met with Trump shortly after his election win.
Cover photo: Collage: Thomas SAMSON & ANGELA WEISS / AFP