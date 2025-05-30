Elon Musk spills the story behind his black eye at Oval Office farewell

Washington DC - During a recent press conference, Elon Musk gave a wild explanation as to why he showed up sporting a black eye.

On Friday, President Donald Trump held a meeting to honor and bid farewell to Musk as the billionaire prepares to step down from his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk showed up to the event rocking his usual all-black outfit, featuring a t-shirt that read "DOGEfather," but also had a noticeable bruise near his right eye.

One reporter attending the meeting was brave enough to ask, "What happened?"

Musk began by joking that he wasn't "anywhere near France," referencing a recent viral video showing French President Emmanuel Macron being violently shoved in the face by his wife.

He went on to admit that he got into a bit of a tussle with a family member of his own.

"I was just horsing around with little X, and I said 'go ahead, punch me in the face,' and he did," Musk claimed, speaking of his five-year-old son X Æ A-12, whom he regularly brought with him to the White House during his tenure.

Musk went on to claim that he "didn't feel much at the time, but I guess it bruised up," while Trump insisted, "I didn't notice it, really."