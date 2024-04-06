Elon Musk teases Tesla robotaxi and signals date for big reveal

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk revealed Friday that Tesla will pull back the curtain on a robotaxi this summer, news that comes as adoption of self-driving vehicles hits speed bumps over safety concerns.

Elon Musk has revealed that Tesla will debut a new robotaxi on August 8, 2024. © REUTERS

The billionaire boss of the electric car maker did not provide details, saying only in his post on X that the "Tesla Robotaxi unveil" will come on August 8.



Tesla shares rose more than 3% in after-market trades following the post, after finishing the day down.

Musk has long boasted of work Tesla is doing on its systems for electric cars to drive themselves.

Tesla models with FSD (Full Self-Driving) "will be superhuman to such a degree that it will seem strange in the future that humans drove cars, even while exhausted and drunk!" he said in a post on X in March.

Musk has also said that owners of Tesla vehicles with FSD will be able to have their cars serve as robotaxis, rather than remain idly parked.