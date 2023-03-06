Elon Musk trolls BBC report on Twitter trolling and abuse

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk responded to a new BBC report on the rise of trolling on Twitter ... by trolling the British media organization.

Elon Musk mocked a BBC investigation that said Twitter is struggling to protect users from online abuse and child sexual exploitation. © HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / POOL / AFP

A BBC investigation on Sunday said the social media platform is struggling to protect users from online abuse and child sexual exploitation, among other things.

Musk's response was a sarcastic tweet that read: "Sorry for turning Twitter from nurturing paradise into place that has … trolls."



He also responded to an equally mocking comment from one user who said that before Musk's takeover of the platform no one had ever said anything mean to them: "It was a beautiful utopia. Now I fear for my life daily."

In response, Musk wrote: "Literally roflmao."

The BBC Panorama report cited figures from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue think tank, which showed that tens of thousands of new accounts have popped up and immediately followed known abusive and misogynistic profiles since Musk took over.

The figures were 69% higher than before he was in charge, suggesting a "permissive environment," the report claimed.