Trump reportedly bragged that he is the one who leaked Elon Musk's alleged drug use to the media
Washington DC - A reporter claims President Donald Trump has been privately telling allies that he was behind the recent news story about Elon Musk's alleged drug use.
In a recent interview on the Daily Beast Podcast, award-winning journalist Michael Wolff – who has penned numerous books about the controversial politician – explained how he has cultivated relationships with people "Trump regularly speaks to," which gives him some insight as to what's going on in the president's head.
"Trump speaks to them, and then they speak to other people," Wolff said. "Whoever he calls, he says the same thing to everybody. So you know exactly what is on his mind."
Apparently, the president's ongoing public feud with Musk has been weighing on him, as he has called several allies to ask, "Do you think Elon is crazy?"
"In one of these phone calls – many of them – [Trump] was on about, you know, how many drugs [Musk] takes," Wolff continued. "'He takes drugs all the time. You know that, don't you? You know, The New York Times wrote about it. They said, he takes drugs.'"
Trump was referencing a recent news story regarding Musk's alleged heavy drug use while campaigning with Trump last year and possibly while serving in office, allegations the billionaire has aggressively denied.
Wolff went on to claim that Trump said, "Actually, we dropped a dime to The New York Times... on Elon's drug taking."
Donald Trump and Elon Musk's feud gets more heated by the day
Trump's alleged remarks have come as the billionaire has been openly criticizing the president's recently passed "Big, Beautiful Bill," which is expected to significantly raise the national debt.
Musk has come to hate the piece of legislation so much that he responded by launching his own political party on Saturday, which aims to take on Trump and the two-party system in the next election cycle, and revolutionize US politics.
Trump has loosely threatened to cut off federal subsidies for Musk's businesses and has vowed to look into having him deported.
Wolff further admitted he couldn't confirm Trump's claim, or if someone else in the administration could have been the source, but added Trump is "just claiming credit for that now."
