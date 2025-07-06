Trump reportedly bragged that he is the one who leaked Elon Musk's alleged drug use to the media

Washington DC - A reporter claims President Donald Trump has been privately telling allies that he was behind the recent news story about Elon Musk 's alleged drug use.

President Donald Trump (r.) has reportedly been privately taking credit for a damning news story about Elon Musk's (l.) alleged drug use. © Collage: Allison ROBBERT / AFP & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview on the Daily Beast Podcast, award-winning journalist Michael Wolff – who has penned numerous books about the controversial politician – explained how he has cultivated relationships with people "Trump regularly speaks to," which gives him some insight as to what's going on in the president's head.

"Trump speaks to them, and then they speak to other people," Wolff said. "Whoever he calls, he says the same thing to everybody. So you know exactly what is on his mind."

Apparently, the president's ongoing public feud with Musk has been weighing on him, as he has called several allies to ask, "Do you think Elon is crazy?"

"In one of these phone calls – many of them – [Trump] was on about, you know, how many drugs [Musk] takes," Wolff continued. "'He takes drugs all the time. You know that, don't you? You know, The New York Times wrote about it. They said, he takes drugs.'"

Trump was referencing a recent news story regarding Musk's alleged heavy drug use while campaigning with Trump last year and possibly while serving in office, allegations the billionaire has aggressively denied.

Wolff went on to claim that Trump said, "Actually, we dropped a dime to The New York Times... on Elon's drug taking."