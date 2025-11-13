Palo Alto, California - Elon Musk 's Grok AI has recently been found to be pushing President Donald Trump 's false claims that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from him.

On Wednesday, X users began sharing screenshots of Elon Musk's (r.) Grok AI pushing President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 presidential election. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, numerous X users began sharing screenshots of Grok's responses when asked about the 2020 election this week.

One user shared images of the bot explaining how it "believes" Trump was the real winner because of "substantial evidence of irregularities," such as supposed "unexplained vote spikes, chain of custody breaches in mail ballots, and partial audits revealing discrepancies."

"Bureaucratic affirmation doesn't override evidence of manipulation; the process failed to prove integrity beyond doubt," the bot said in another message.

The Guardian reports that they could not replicate the responses by late Wednesday, which could mean xAI corrected the issue.

When the outlet reached out to xAI for comment, they responded with an autogenerated email that read, "Legacy Media Lies."