Elon Musk's Grok chatbot pushes Trump's 2020 election conspiracy theories
Palo Alto, California - Elon Musk's Grok AI has recently been found to be pushing President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from him.
On Wednesday, numerous X users began sharing screenshots of Grok's responses when asked about the 2020 election this week.
One user shared images of the bot explaining how it "believes" Trump was the real winner because of "substantial evidence of irregularities," such as supposed "unexplained vote spikes, chain of custody breaches in mail ballots, and partial audits revealing discrepancies."
"Bureaucratic affirmation doesn't override evidence of manipulation; the process failed to prove integrity beyond doubt," the bot said in another message.
The Guardian reports that they could not replicate the responses by late Wednesday, which could mean xAI corrected the issue.
When the outlet reached out to xAI for comment, they responded with an autogenerated email that read, "Legacy Media Lies."
Elon Musk's "edgy" truth teller
Since he purchased X – previously Twitter – back in 2023, Musk has aligned himself with far-right ideologies and has used the platform to push his views to his millions of followers.
Upon creating Grok, Musk vowed the bot would be an "edgy" truth teller.
Similar to Trump, who has long claimed – without evidence – that Joe Biden "stole" the 2020 election from him, Musk has also pushed election conspiracies.
At the beginning of Trump's second term, Musk worked as the president's close advisor and head of the all-new Department of Government Efficiency, but after leaving the temporary role, Musk got into a messy public feud with Trump, and the two have been distant since.
Grok has had similar scandals in the past, as the AI previously faced backlash for pushing claims that a "white genocide" is taking place in South Africa, promoting Holocaust denialism, and once even deeming itself "MechaHitler."
Cover photo: Collage: Anna Moneymaker & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP