Grimes begs Elon Musk to "let me see my son" in deleted X post
San Francisco, California - Pop singer Grimes reportedly shared, and then deleted, a bizarre X post where she seemed to beg her ex Elon Musk to let her see their son.
Are Elon Musk and Grimes having issues?
Walter Isaacson, the writer currently penning a biography on Musk, posted an article to X on Tuesday that he wrote for Time magazine. The piece features photos of Musk with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis and their twin children, and another of Musk with his son X, whose mother is Grimes.
By Wednesday, Grimes reportedly responded to Isaacson's post, stating, "Tell Shivon to unblock me, and tell Elon to let me see my son or [please] respond to my lawyer."
"I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart," the response added.
The post was quickly deleted, but a screenshot has since gone viral, sparking a debate over concerns for Grime's co-parenting relationship with the tech billionaire.
Are Grimes and Elon Musk still dating?
Grimes and Musk apparently began dating sometime in 2018 and welcomed their son X AE A-Xii, or X for short, in May 2020. The two publicly split up in September 2021, but remained close friends.
In March 2022, Grimes did an interview where she accidentally revealed that they secretly had a second child via surrogate in December 2021 - a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, or Y for short.
Responding to questions about their relationship at the time, she said, "I would probably refer to him as 'my boyfriend,' but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."
In July 2022, court documents revealed that Musk had also secretly birthed twins with Zilis in November, overlapping his timeline with Grimes, and officially making him a father of nine.
Neither Musk nor Grimes have publicly commented about the deleted post.
