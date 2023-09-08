Grimes begs Elon Musk to "let me see my son" in deleted X post

San Francisco, California - Pop singer Grimes reportedly shared, and then deleted, a bizarre X post where she seemed to beg her ex Elon Musk to let her see their son.

In a now deleted X post, Elon Musk's ex Grimes (r.) reportedly begged the billionaire to allow her to see the son the two share together. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Are Elon Musk and Grimes having issues?

Walter Isaacson, the writer currently penning a biography on Musk, posted an article to X on Tuesday that he wrote for Time magazine. The piece features photos of Musk with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis and their twin children, and another of Musk with his son X, whose mother is Grimes.



By Wednesday, Grimes reportedly responded to Isaacson's post, stating, "Tell Shivon to unblock me, and tell Elon to let me see my son or [please] respond to my lawyer."

"I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart," the response added.

The post was quickly deleted, but a screenshot has since gone viral, sparking a debate over concerns for Grime's co-parenting relationship with the tech billionaire.